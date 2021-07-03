Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 5,476 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Ichor worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 38.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,129,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,399 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $18,511,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Ichor by 290.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 214,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 159,219 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $4,477,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Ichor by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 465,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $887,675.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,114 shares in the company, valued at $448,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,424. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 2.31. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

