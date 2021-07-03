Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Financial Survey

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) and Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PotlatchDeltic and Weingarten Realty Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PotlatchDeltic 0 4 0 1 2.40 Weingarten Realty Investors 0 4 2 0 2.33

PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus target price of $63.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.17%. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.94%. Given PotlatchDeltic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PotlatchDeltic is more favorable than Weingarten Realty Investors.

Dividends

PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Weingarten Realty Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. PotlatchDeltic pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Weingarten Realty Investors pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PotlatchDeltic has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PotlatchDeltic is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and Weingarten Realty Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PotlatchDeltic $1.04 billion 3.48 $166.83 million $2.94 18.36 Weingarten Realty Investors $433.92 million 9.46 $112.15 million $1.65 19.49

PotlatchDeltic has higher revenue and earnings than Weingarten Realty Investors. PotlatchDeltic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weingarten Realty Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weingarten Realty Investors has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and Weingarten Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PotlatchDeltic 26.53% 24.67% 13.33% Weingarten Realty Investors 19.72% 4.80% 2.23%

Summary

PotlatchDeltic beats Weingarten Realty Investors on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast. These properties represent approximately 31.0 million square feet of which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 21.0 million square feet of leasable area.

