Analysts Expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $856.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to report sales of $856.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $849.26 million to $870.00 million. Echo Global Logistics posted sales of $514.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO opened at $29.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $790.02 million, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $339,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

