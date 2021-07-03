$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Twitter reported earnings of ($1.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWTR. Citigroup reduced their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. OTR Global upgraded Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

TWTR opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. Twitter has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.28. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,136 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,230 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

