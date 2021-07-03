Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PPBI. Wedbush started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.25.

PPBI opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.85. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.00%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $85,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

