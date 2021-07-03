NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ NRBO opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $66.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

