Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,065 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 59,980 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Berry were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry alerts:

Shares of Berry stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $542.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Berry Co. has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

BRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Johnson Rice upgraded Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.