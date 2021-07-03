3,982 Shares in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $4,482,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,195,000 after buying an additional 163,099 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 162.8% during the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 8,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 99,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,254,000 after buying an additional 23,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX opened at $450.44 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $270.85 and a 52-week high of $455.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $427.02.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

