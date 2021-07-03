Patrick Cs Lo Sells 26,075 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $981,723.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,824.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NTGR opened at $37.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.45. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. NETGEAR’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 514.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,561,000 after purchasing an additional 826,392 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth $706,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth $14,894,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,831,000 after purchasing an additional 356,608 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74,910 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

