Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 52.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,354 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,326 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 33.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 40.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,284 shares of company stock worth $1,830,238. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.28. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $48.41 and a one year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.49.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOKF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their target price on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

