BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray Sells 14,225 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 14,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $925,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steven Joseph Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 58,791 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,828,469.92.

On Friday, June 25th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $195,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 22,457 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $1,460,154.14.

On Monday, June 21st, Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $65,010.00.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $65.08 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $162.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.18.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $529,459,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after buying an additional 4,368,102 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth about $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 91.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,557,000 after buying an additional 680,656 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $36,009,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

