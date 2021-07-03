Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP Sells $713,500.00 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TNDM opened at $98.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.26. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -214.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,037,000 after purchasing an additional 518,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,935,000 after acquiring an additional 621,872 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,214,000 after acquiring an additional 42,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,446,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TNDM. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

