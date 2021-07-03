UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PROG were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,471,000 after buying an additional 745,544 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $318,417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $156,634,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $88,846,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $78,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.73. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.11 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PROG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

