Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Dine Brands Global worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DIN opened at $88.52 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.27.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

