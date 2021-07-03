UBS Group AG Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 231.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 483,119 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

KOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

NYSE:KOS opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 3.78. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

