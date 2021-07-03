Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $46.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Continental Resources traded as high as $40.16 and last traded at $39.58, with a volume of 3654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLR. Raymond James raised shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 137,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 264,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -93.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 3.31.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.61%.

About Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.