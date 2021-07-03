UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Materialise worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTLS. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 17.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Materialise by 715.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Materialise in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. 37.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTLS opened at $24.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.60 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.82. Materialise NV has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $87.40.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

