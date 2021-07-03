UBS Group AG Buys 10,390 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Accolade were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at $111,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accolade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.89. Accolade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.32.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 29.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

