Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $69.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.87. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $77.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 71.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,597,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,502,000 after purchasing an additional 667,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,940,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,255,000 after buying an additional 101,555 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,126,000 after buying an additional 97,919 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 134,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 52,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,246,000 after buying an additional 38,179 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

See Also: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.