Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

INN stock opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $998.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 86.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 647,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

