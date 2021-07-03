Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $489.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.12. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $14.90.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 74.97% and a return on equity of 6.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 121.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 6.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 41,067 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 92,362 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 135,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the period. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

