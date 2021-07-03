New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITRN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter worth about $739,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Shares of ITRN opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 7.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.