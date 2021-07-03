New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGTX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,403,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,975,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,022,222 shares in the company, valued at $20,222,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

SGTX stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $54.32.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

