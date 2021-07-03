New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $56,000 Holdings in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Immunic were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 1,041.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Immunic by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Immunic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

In other Immunic news, Chairman Duane Nash bought 4,000 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $13.29 on Friday. Immunic, Inc. has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.53.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92). As a group, analysts anticipate that Immunic, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

