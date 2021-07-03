Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,914 shares.The stock last traded at $13.26 and had previously closed at $12.98.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.10.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

