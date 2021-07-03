Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,914 shares.The stock last traded at $13.26 and had previously closed at $12.98.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.10.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%.
Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEB)
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.
