New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $79,000 Position in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 131.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spark Energy were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Spark Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Spark Energy by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Spark Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Spark Energy by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Spark Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 20.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Spark Energy news, CEO W Keith Maxwell III purchased 18,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $201,975.47. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,002,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spark Energy stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $417.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.02. Spark Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.01 million for the quarter. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 3.43%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

