Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,705.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 108,199 shares of company stock worth $1,678,551. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 318,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 211.8% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 277,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 188,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

