Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Shares of Luther Burbank stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Luther Burbank has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $633.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $39.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Luther Burbank will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

In other news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,970.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after buying an additional 127,646 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 89,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 63,497 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

