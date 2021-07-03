Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MTOR. Bank of America initiated coverage on Meritor in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 2.12. Meritor has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meritor will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

