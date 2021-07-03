ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading 6.4% Higher

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) shares traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.75. 1,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,152,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of $970.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.38.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $344,458.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,685.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,109. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProPetro by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 627,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in ProPetro in the first quarter worth $339,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ProPetro by 83.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,758 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP raised its holdings in ProPetro by 12.1% in the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 110,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ProPetro by 3,814.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

