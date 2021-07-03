Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Trading Down 6.2%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) dropped 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.11 and last traded at $38.50. Approximately 1,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 268,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.05.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.81.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lands’ End news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

