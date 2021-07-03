JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Down 2.8%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s share price fell 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.00 and last traded at $54.44. 6,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,825,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.02.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JKS. UBS Group raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.94.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JinkoSolar by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,633 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,446,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 761,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after acquiring an additional 523,048 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,189,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,625,000 after acquiring an additional 436,489 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,290,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

