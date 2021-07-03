Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Short Interest Update

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,400 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the May 31st total of 255,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 379,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

NASDAQ:AIH opened at $8.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of -0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.57 million for the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 16.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

