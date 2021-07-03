Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Short Interest Update

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,400 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the May 31st total of 330,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALTA shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ALTA stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $817.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.96. Altabancorp has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $47.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that Altabancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Altabancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Altabancorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Altabancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Altabancorp by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altabancorp in the 1st quarter worth $404,000. 45.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

