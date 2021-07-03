Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the May 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 714,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In other news, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $719,746.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,384,164.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 9,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $208,444.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,811 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ACRS stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $889.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.63. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $30.38.
Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.
About Aclaris Therapeutics
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.
