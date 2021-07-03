UBS Group AG Has $2.05 Million Stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 191.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 112,899 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.33% of NeoPhotonics worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.84 million, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.98. NeoPhotonics Co. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.17.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $151,488.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $75,995.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,357.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,951 shares of company stock worth $1,841,212. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

NeoPhotonics Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

