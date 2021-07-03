Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Stake Lowered by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPXL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Shares of SPXL stock opened at $110.78 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.32.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.