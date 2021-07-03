Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,021 Shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Hooker Furniture worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 31,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,313,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

Hooker Furniture stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $411.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.93. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.57. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Hooker Furniture Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.