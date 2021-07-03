Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 865.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

ALX opened at $273.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.65. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.70 and a 12 month high of $308.39.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 27.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 19.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.73%.

Alexander’s Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.