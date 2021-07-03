Sei Investments Co. Buys Shares of 73,221 EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of EMCORE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 22,490 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 392.8% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 392,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 313,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMCORE stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $343.70 million, a P/E ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 1.32. EMCORE Co. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million. EMCORE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, analysts predict that EMCORE Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMKR shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

