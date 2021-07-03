Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given Buy Rating at Societe Generale

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2021

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MONRY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of MONRY opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. Moncler has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.80.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.