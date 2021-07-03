Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given Buy Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MONRY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of MONRY opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. Moncler has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.80.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

