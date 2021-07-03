Stephen A. Riddick Sells 75,000 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $3,230,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen A. Riddick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $91,306.60.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.22 and a beta of 1.70.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TENB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

