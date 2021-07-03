O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Brokerages expect that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will report sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. O-I Glass posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year sales of $6.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $9,910,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 19.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 89,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,422,000 after purchasing an additional 419,557 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $16.46 on Friday. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.66.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

