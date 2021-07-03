Insider Selling: The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.70, for a total transaction of $2,574,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,025.84, for a total transaction of $2,564,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.59, for a total transaction of $2,518,975.00.

On Monday, June 21st, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.02, for a total transaction of $2,467,550.00.

On Friday, June 18th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.58, for a total transaction of $2,433,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.34, for a total transaction of $2,508,350.00.

On Monday, June 14th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,024.17, for a total transaction of $2,560,425.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,037.74, for a total transaction of $2,594,350.00.

On Friday, June 4th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,104.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,025.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total transaction of $2,639,125.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.40, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $953.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,071.03. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $550.09 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,222.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 11.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $274,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $1,238,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

