Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $76.00 at Cowen

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.04% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $62.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyft will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $305,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lawee sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $209,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,418 shares of company stock valued at $14,107,723 in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

