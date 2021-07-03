Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $55.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $57.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.07. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

