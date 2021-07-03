Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Coverage Initiated at KGI Securities

Research analysts at KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NET. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.65.

NET stock opened at $106.02 on Thursday. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of -252.43 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,247,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $2,536,601.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 978,593 shares of company stock valued at $81,904,978. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

