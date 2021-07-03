Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

Get Tenaris alerts:

TS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of TS stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 100.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TS. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 433.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1,038.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Featured Story: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenaris (TS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.