Brokerages Expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $968.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will report sales of $968.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $960.00 million and the highest is $975.58 million. Ciena posted sales of $976.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ciena.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $216,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,531. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Ciena by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Ciena by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 3.7% in the first quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 32,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Ciena by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $57.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ciena has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.98.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ciena (CIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.