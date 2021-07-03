Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 76,800 Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $12.35 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.16.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.08. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

